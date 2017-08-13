Shaka Sisulu charged with assault

The grandson of the struggle stalwarts Walter and Albertina Sisulu has been charged with assault.

Shaka Sisulu is accused of assaulting his former partner and the mother of his child Lerato Sedi.

The radio and TV personality appeared twice at the Randburg magistrate court for an assault charge.

The state claimed that he allegedly hit the mother of his child against the door at his Sandton home.

Although the accused denied the accusation, however, admitted that there was a disagreement but he rejected any claims saying that there was an assault.

Social media users have expressed shock over Sisulu’s allegations.With some labelling him simar to the Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Mduduzi Manana who allegedly assaulted a woman after an argument.

In an email reply to the City Press Sisulu said: “I can confirm that, indeed, she came to my house for a meeting last Thursday morning. The purpose of the meeting was solely to renegotiate the current terms of maintenance for our child which have been more than adequate for the child’s upkeep. Other than her leaving my house upset that I did not accede to her proposals, I can confirm with absolute certainty that nothing else happened.”

Captain Mavela Masondo Police spokesperson Masondo confirmed that a case of common assault was opened against Sisulu, but it has been elevated to a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Sisulu was released on just R500 bail and he will appear next month.

TNA Reporter