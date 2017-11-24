Shembe church leader dies

The leader of the Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe)‚ Inkosi Vela Shembe has died.

Leader of the Nazareth Baptist Church Vela Shembe has died, details to follow @ANN7tv — Phathisa Mfuyo (@thisamfuyo) November 24, 2017

It is believed that Vela succumbed to his long battle with cancer.

Vela and his brother Mduduzi Shembe were embroiled in a five-year legal battle for control of one of the most powerful churches in South Africa.

In 2016, the Pietermaritzburg court declared Vela Shembe the legitimate leader of the church which boasts millions of followers.

According to reports, church leaders are expected meet and give details of the funeral.

More to follow as the story develops

-TNA Reporter