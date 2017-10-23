Shembe church succession battle heads back to court

The succession battle which has gripped the Nazareth Baptist Church also known as the Shembe church since the 2011 passing of leader Vimbeni Shembe is set to be reignited on Monday as the opposing groups once again head to court.

The opposing groupings will today in the Pietermaritzburg court contest a 2016 Court ruling that declared Vela Shembe the legitimate leader of the church which boasts millions of followers.

Lizwi Ncwane, a spokesperson for the Ebuhleni group, which supports Mduduzi Shembe’s (son of the late leader) claim to lead the church said they had decided to appeal last years ruling because fundamental church principles had been disregarded.

“Our primary intent in terms of pursuing the matter to appeal is to see to it that a good president is set.

Thembezinhle spokesperson Nkululeko Mthethwa meanwhile added that they hoped the judge would find in their favour but “they would accept the ruling which is handed down,”

The tug-of-war for supremacy erupted on the day of Vimbeni’s funeral in 2011, after Inkosi Mqoqi Ngcobo, announced that Mduduzi was his father’s successor on the day of his funeral and in the same gathering Vimbeni’s lawyer Zwelabantu Buthelezi read out a will in which he announced Vela as the new church leader.

This is the second time the family/church leadership has been taken to court. There was a similar tussle for power after the death of Galilee Shembe in 1976.

-TNA Reporter