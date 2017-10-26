Family wants answers after student stabbed to death at Vaal university

The family of Katlego Obakeng Tlhabanelo is still looking for answers after the mysterious death of their son at the Vaal University of Technology.

The 24-year-old Chemical engineering student was allegedly stabbed to death inside the campus on Saturday at a party at VUT Lapa Lounge.

“But we have not gotten any formal communication with regards to how far the case is and how far the investigation is at the moment,” said family representative Thabo Maduna.

“Some of the students who were with the deceased when this happened were his friends but they were not quite clear as to what happened I think due to shock as well.

“We need to acknowledge that they might have been disorientated and just trying to help their friend than to try to see what exactly happened but we believe that the truth will come out,” added Maduna.

Warrant Officer Albert said the deceased was seen having an altercation with a bouncer on CCTV Footage before he was found dead with a knife wound on the neck. Albert confirmed that they are investigating a case of murder.

“I can confirm that the case has been opened. The deceased was stabbed but we are still waiting for the doctor’s report. He and the bouncer were having an argument and one of the lady friends came and intervened and the deceased took out the knife and tried to stab the bouncer but ended up cutting the arm of the lady wide open.

Albert said the CCTV footage does not show who stabbed the deceased after he walked away from the bouncer.

“The bouncer took the lady inside the Lapa lounge to assist her then the deceased and two of his friends went out of the place and on the other video footage you see the deceased walking and holding his neck and collapsed.”

SRC President Lemogang Medupe said the students are not safe after the university imposed what he described to be incompetent security companies.

“After Mafoko security company left, the university imposed magic security company that did not even have a uniform for their security guards,” said Medupe.

“After that without involving the student’s leaders and according to the statute of the university there is no decision that should be made in relation to the students without the representation of the students,” he said.

“Now we hear that they are also imposing another one that is commencing in November. We have been trying to get hold of the vice chancellor and HOD of security so that we can find common grounds on issues of the security company,” concluded Medupe.

The lounge that sells alcohol to students has since been closed pending the investigation.

The deceased will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Vanderbijlpark cemetery.

