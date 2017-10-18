Shortage of eggs to hit retail shelves

THE shortage of eggs is expected to get worse as the country battles with avian flu. About 70% of the retail shelves are soon expected to be empty with the Western Cape being the hardest hit.

Last week, the number of confirmed cases of avian influenza in the Western Cape alone rose to 50, with at least 2.5 million chickens and ducks culled since the outbreak in the Cape. Windmeul Eggs managing director Pier Passerini said the birds were quarantined and then put down to prevent the spread of the flu and about 70% of the retail shelves were soon expected to be empty.

More than 2 million birds have died or been culled since an outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in the province in August, economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde said. The MEC said since August, 50 cases of avian influenza had been confirmed in the province.

In his previous update in early September, the number of birds culled was 200000. This is the first time that a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu has been detected in poultry in the country. There are an estimated 29 million commercially farmed chickens in the province, and 185 000 “backyard” birds. This meant that nearly 7% of the province’s birds have died.

“The Western Cape is the worst affected province in South Africa. In some regions, poultry production farms are clustered in a specific area. In other provinces, cases have occurred at locations far removed from these hubs,” Winde said.

Twelve cases, all ostriches, have been confirmed in the Eden district and Winde said the province had established a joint operations centre to facilitate its response to the disaster. “The centre requested the national disaster management centre’s guidance to potentially declare the outbreak a provincial disaster.”

-Tatenda Chiriseri