‘Shortsighted decision on jobs’

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said at the weekend it was concerned about the plight of rights holders in the hake inshore trawl and sole fishery industry. This follows the suspension of activity in the R300m a year industry by the Western Cape High Court last week. The court last Tuesday granted part of an urgent interdict application, which was applied for by Viking Inshore Fishing.

The interim order, granted by judge Kee Bozalek, effectively prevents 27 rights holders from undertaking commercial fishing of hake and sole until such time as the full review application is heard and decided. This could be months away. The Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Senzeni Zokwana, said he, together with the deputy directorgeneral of the fisheries management branch, Siphokazi Ndudane, who is the decision maker on the allocation of fishing rights and quantum in these fishery sectors, are greatly perturbed by the apparent unlawfulness of the court order.

He said of greatest concern to them is that the order and a subsequent setdown date for the review application on February 6 denies his legal right and obligation as the minister to decide any appeals that may be filed in terms of the provisions of the Marine Living Resources Act. “For this reason alone, Viking Inshore Fishing should have first exhausted the internal appeal remedy. We have not received the written judgment requested by our lawyers on the same date the court order was issued. “The urgent interim interdict application ought to have been refused by the court.

The court order creates a legal lacuna in that appeals are due by March 17 but a review application concerning the very decisions to be subjected to an appeal will be heard on February 6. “We are urgently consulting our legal team to determine the most appropriate way forward, including a review of the court order given the legal and practical concerns raised. I am furthermore concerned by the shortsightedness of the relief sought by Viking Inshore Fishing,” Zokwana said.

He said it was particularly damaging to the empowerment of medium-sized black-owned businesses who have been granted rights in this fishery and who were expecting to commence fishing.

Zokwana said: “I am deeply concerned that rights holders – especially new entrants and those existing rights holders who are substantially or entirely reliant on hake inshore trawling for their incomes – will be prevented from fishing until this matter is concluded, which could take many months and could result in the loss of an entire season.“The possible loss of the season undermines an important aspect of Viking’s very own application that the cut in its quota would result in job losses.

“The group of right holders collectively employ more than 5 800 people, whose livelihoods will now be placed in jeopardy.” Viking is not substantially or exclusively reliant on hake inshore trawling for its turnover and economic viability as the group holds rights in the KZN prawn trawl, hake deep-sea trawl, large pelagic, small pelagic, horse mackerel and aquaculture sectors and has indirect control over quotas in the form of catching, processing and marketing agreements with other rights holders, notably in sectors such as lobster, abalone, seaweed, hake handline and squid fisheries.

No permits authorising fishing will be issued and accordingly, no hake inshore trawl and sole fishing has commenced.

