Show heart, support kids with cancer

SABC 3’s Expresso TV show in partnership with Tropika are calling all big hearted South Africans to join and support the telethon in raising funds for the Children’s Haematology Oncology Clinic(CHOC).

CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation was established in 1979 as a support group to parents of children with cancer, by parents of children with cancer.

The popular TV show is inviting giving South Africans on this great initiative.

Tropika wanted to extend it’s support of the Children’s Haematology Oncology Clinic (CHOC) by hosting a telethon on Expresso Morning Show to raise funds to alleviate some of the pressure for these little patients and their families.

In their statement they said : “We’re calling on all South African corporates to open their hearts and wallets to donate to this worthy cause, either by taking part in the telethon or by pledging a contribution in advance”.

The telethon will take place on Thursday 25th May from 6:30am – 9am on Expresso Morning Show, SABC3.

Viewers and possible donators are encouraged to donate by Pledging donations through the sms line, Call live on Expresso Morning Show on 083 91 33728 or Email choc@expressoshow.com for account details to place your donations.

All proceeds will go to the CHOC foundation whose aims is to ease the burden on children living with cancer and their families through various outreach programmes.

The foundation supports state funded specialised treatment projects and are committed to providing medical staff with the necessary medical and physical facilities they need to help cancer patients.

TNA Reporter