Showing true grit when required

Parents in the Vuwani area in Vhembe have said they were optimistic about teaching and learning when schools open tomorrow.

The district was engulfed in violent protests last year, forcing 73 schools to be shut down for months and some burnt down.

Lina Munyai 40, a domestic servant said while she agreed with traditional leaders and other residents not to swap municipalities she always felt unhappy when children were prevented from going to schools in the midst of community protests.

“But having seen children writing examinations and passing Grade 12 examinations despite spending several months not going to schools last year, I am now convinced our children are really, like, determined.

My 17-year-old daughter will do Grade 12 this year here and will pass,” Munyai said.

But getting pupils in both primary and secondary schools in the area to sit for examinations against all odds was not a walk in the park. According to education MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe it involved working together around the clock with all stakeholders to save education in the area.

In a desperate move, the department evacuated about 2000 pupils from Vuwani to camps at Mastec College in Seshego, Polokwane, Makhado College in Ndzhelele and Tivumbeni Centre in Nkowankowa to prepare them for trial examinations in June last year.

“We also provided additional study material because we knew our pupils were unfortunate victims and for them to lose a year, would be one year too many,” Kgetjepe said.

The plans seemed to have paid dividends, as Vhuronga 1 circuit in Vuwani emerged the number one performer in the province scoring an 81.2% pass rate in the matric class of 2016.

“This circuit had 757 candidates who wrote Grade 12 final examinations last year, 615 passed. Vhuronga 1 circuit performed exceptionally well despite its schools having lost valuable teaching and learning time due to Vuwani unrests,” the MEC said.

Like parents, education stakeholders, including teachers in the area, say Kgetjepe is optimistic of witnessing a disturbance-free learning and teaching processes in the 2017 education year.

