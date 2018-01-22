Siam Lee murder accused in court

The 29-year-old man arrested in connection with the disappearance of 20-year-old Siam Lee is due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday evening at his home in Hillcrest after an intensive investigation by the police.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said: “During the arrest, a Mercedes Benz Vito and an unlicensed firearm were seized at his house.”

Lee was reported missing at the Durban North police station on 4 January.

The burnt body of a woman was found a few days later, in a sugarcane field in New Hanover and a murder case was opened.

“Detectives are still awaiting the results of DNA tests to confirm if the burnt body of the woman found at New Hanover is that of Siam Lee. Should that be the case, the suspect will be charged with her murder,” Mbhele said.

-TNA Reporter