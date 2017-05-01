Siblings critically injured in crash

A brother and sister were left critically injured after the car they were travelling in collided with another car on the R42 in the Mooilande area of Meyerton, Gauteng.

Reports from people at the scene indicate that the one vehicle hit the other vehicle in the side after the errant party failed to stop at an intersection. When paramedics arrived at the scene they found that the brother and sister were in a critical condition while the mother suffered minor injuries.

The boy, aged four was pulled out of the vehicle by bystanders while the two–year-old girl was ejected and found on the roadway.

The boy was airlifted to a specialised hospital for further care. The critically injured two-year-old girl was transported to the same hospital under the constant care of an advanced life support paramedic.

-TNA Reporter