Signing of minimum wage deal postponed

The Presidency has on Tuesday announced that the singing of the labour relations and wage inequality agreement has been postponed.

Following two years of wrangling between National Economic Development, Labour Council (Nedlac) and social partners to introduce the national minimum wage, a deal was meant to be signed today.

According to the Presidency the postponement follows a request from trade federation COSATU to be given time to provide a full report to its Central Executive Committee.

The agreements on labour stability and a national minimum wage was scheduled to take place at the Business Investors Luncheon on Tuesday in Cape Town.

The Presidency is yet to announce an alternative date for the signing.

Previously Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa had roped in a panel of experts to provide stakeholders from business, government, labour and communities at Nedlac in the formulation of a wage floor, below which no worker should be paid.

The panel had since recommended that an amount of R3 500 per month should be the amount for South Africa’s first national minimum wage.

-TNA Reporter