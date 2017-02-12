Simbine not letting Rio omission hold him back

MONTHS after the shocking decision to omit his name from the 200m event at the Rio Olympic Games last year, sprinter Akani Simbine has described the experience as “unfortunate”. At the Olympics, Simbine only ran in the 100m race where he finished fifth.

Simbine, who holds the SA 100m record of 9.89 seconds, was disappointed after Athletic South Africa made the decision to leave him out, believing he had a better chance of winning a medal in the 100m category. ASA instead gambled on world bronze medallist Anaso Jobodwane, whose fitness was doubtful in that race and it was not much of a surprise when he failed to qualify for the final.

“Honestly, it was an unfortunate thing for me. I felt like I was left out at atime when I was really in form,” Simbine said. “I was ready to run the 200m and 100m, my form spoke for itself, it’s just that I didn’t get that opportunity.”

Simbine said he has moved on from the incident and is working hard to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “I can’t hang on that missed opportunity, it happened and I have let it go. We have learnt from that what to do and what not to do and just put ourselves in a better position of not being left out again.”

sithembisod@thenewage.co.za

-Sithembiso Dindi