Singer Jennifer Ferguson accuses SAFA boss of rape

Singer Jennifer Ferguson has on Wednesday accused a South African Football Association (SAFA) boss of rape through a Facebook post that has sparked another debate on gender-based violence on social media.

The singer was speaking under the motivation of the ongoing social media campaign #metoo that inspires women to disclose their experiences of sexual abuse.

The singer posted the picture of the soccer boss on her experiences on Facebook along with the message and subsequently named him on her blog.

“Disclosure after 24 years. I was probably not the only woman raped by this man. I am deeply sorry that I was unable to report it when it happened and I apologise from my heart to any woman or young girl that may have suffered abuse by this man as a result of my colluding in the conspiracy of silence.”

The singer also posted on her block detailing and unfolding how the incident occurred after allegedly finishing her performance at an event by the sports body.

“I entered my bedroom, closed the door and began to change. A few minutes later the door opened, he entered and without a word grabbed me and forced me onto the bed from behind. He overpowered me and painfully raped me. It must have been over in about 20 seconds although it felt like a lifetime. He left immediately without saying a word,” she wrote.

However, the singer said that she has no intention to “get revenge on Danny Jordaan or a million South African men like him.”

Ferguson added that she has since begun a process of forgiveness.

“I am doing this so we can help each other be courageous, speak out and begin to heal as we find we are not alone. I know there are many of us out there,” she wrote.

Efforts to get hold of Jordaan to comment on the matter were unsuccessful.

-TNA Reporter