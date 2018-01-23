Singh, Koko to face Eskom inquiry

Suspended Eskom executives Anoj Singh and Matshela Koko are expected to face Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises on Tuesday as it investigates allegations of state capture at the state-owned entity.

This is despite Singh resigning as Chief Financial Officer at the power utility on Monday.

On Saturday, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a new 13-member Eskom board.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba also asked the two executives to resign from the parastatal in order to speed up the turn-around strategy of the power utility.

DA member of Parliament Natasha Mazzone said the two executives must account to Parliament and South Africans.

Mazzone took to Twitter after hearing of Singh’s resignation.

Please rest assured…I laid criminal charges against Anoj Singh on 28 July 2017. He can run, but he can’t hide. The case has been opened, the charges are being investigated. No resignation absolves him!! Tomorrow we meet him in Parly too! — Natasha Mazzone MP (@Natasha9Mazzone) January 22, 2018

-TNA Reporter