Siphiwe Shabba returns to Bafana Bafana for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter on Thursday announced the squad to play Senegal in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on 10 November at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Bafana will play Senegal in their back-to-back fixtures starting on 10 November then travel to Dakar on Tuesday, 14 November for their second clash.

The coach announced that Kaizer Chiefs Midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has been called back to Bafana after a three-year absence.

“Shabba is the most influential player in the league. He is versatile in his play and he has a presence in the team,” said Baxter.

Bongani Zungu and Andile Jali who are both suspended have also been called for the national team.

“In an ideal world I would love to have all the players available for every match but we know it is not possible.

“In Zungu’s case, we will await the outcome of sitting but we have a job to do, and if you thought to play Burkina Faso was a world cup final, I can tell you now that playing Senegal is much more important than that,” said Baxter.

The team is expected to set up for camp on 6 November in preparation of the two clashes.

-TNA Reporter