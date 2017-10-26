Sisulu blames herself

ANC presidential hopeful and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu yesterday blamed herself and her ANC comrades for what she calls the failures of the ruling party. Speaking during a radio interview, Sisulu said she was saddened by what the ANC had become and conceded to take responsibility as she had been part of what is going on.

“We are in a difficult period and we ourselves are aware of that. It is very sad that the ANC has become a factional organisation,” Sisulu said. With the ANC elective conference fast approaching, Sisulu said the party could not afford further splits. When the radio interview steered towards her department’s portfolio, Sisulu said the rate of urbanisation has been moving faster than the department’s rate to build.

“The rate of urbanisation is faster than our rate to build. We have anticipated urbanisation but we did not anticipate it at this rate. When we do have failures, we do want to own up to those failures,” Sisulu said.

The fiercely contested ANC presidential race has been widely considered to be a two horse race between Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. The likes of ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe and Sisulu among others are the outsiders still vying for the top job.

Previously, Sisulu had said the position for her deputy presidential candidate would be allocated for Ramaphosa. Sisulu believes President Jacob Zuma knows that it is time for him to go.

“When Zuma is no longer in charge, he will make the right decision.” Sisulu said central to what her campaign stands for is to get the ANC back to it was as the party cannot carry on in a factional way.

She broke party tradition and launched a manifesto for her presidential campaign before nominations had opened. Sisulu launched the campaign themed “It’s a must” in July at the Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, where the Freedom Charter was adopted 62 years ago. The square bearing her fathers name was draped in large banners that read

“They didn’t struggle for this, Let’s recapture the right path” with the faces of former president Nelson Mandela, former ANC president Oliver Tambo and struggle icon Walter Sisulu on it.

refilwem@thenewage.co.za

-Refilwe Magashule