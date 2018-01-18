Six arrested at vehicle testing

Six suspects were nabbed for corruption at the vehicle testing station in Mamelodi, Tshwane on Monday.

The Road Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and South African Police Organised Crime Unit and the Gauteng Traffic Police Compliance Unit raided the privately-owned Mamelodi Testing Station.

It is alleged that the suspects unlawfully used identity document of one individual to generate numerous roadworthy certificates.

“The concerned individual, who is known to the investigators, had apparently given permission for his identity document to be used in connection with these transactions,” RTMC said in a statement.

The Mamelodi Testing Station is the fourth station since December to be raided on allegations fraud and corruption relation to irregular issuing of roadworthy certificates.

The suspects are expected to appear before court on fraud and corruption charges.

“The RTMC has prioritised fraud and corruption at these centres in ongoing efforts to improved safety on the roads and reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities,” RTMC said.

-TNA Reporter