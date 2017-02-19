Six arrested for arson in Pretoria

Six people have been arrested for various crimes following the torching of two houses on Saturday in Pretoria West.

It is alleged by community members that the houses are used as brothels and for drug dealings.

One female suspect was arrested for public violence after police opened cases of arson and public violence.

While monitoring and patrolling the area, police arrested a further five suspects in three separate incidents: two for dealing with drugs, two for possession of stolen property, and the fifth for possession of a dangerous weapon.

Captain Selepe said “We urge members of the public not to take the law into their hands and to report any suspicious or criminal activities to their nearest police station”.

The six suspects to appear in court soon.

It echoes last week’s violence in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg.

It’s alleged that unnamed men, went on the rampage. They burnt two brothels and torched a suspected drug den.

About 26 cars were burned down in a workshop. Some of the cars were not even a year old.

Police still don’t know who the attackers are, but are investigating cases of arson.

