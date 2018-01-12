Six arrested for human trafficking, victims rescued

Six suspects have been arrested and ten victims rescued from a suspected human trafficking ring in Welkom.

Police said they were following up on information received from Interpol, about a victim who was allegedly trafficked from Lesotho and kept against her will at a farm in Odendaalsrus.

“On arrival at the given address, five victims were found and rescued. A security guard and a manager at the farm were arrested on the spot.

“Preliminary investigation led the team to the Khune Village in Welkom where two female suspects who are believed to be the recruiters were arrested,” Police said in a statement.

Additional two suspects, a receptionist and a security guard were arrested at a lodge apparently operating as brothel in Welkom, wherein four victims were rescued.

Seven of the victims amongst them four females and three males originate from Lesotho whilst the other three females are from Bloemfontein.

The suspects are expected to appear before Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Today, 12 January 2018 facing charges of Trafficking in Person.