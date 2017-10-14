Six suspects arrested for OR Tambo robberies

Police have arrested several suspects in what has been dubbed the “airport-following” robberies‚ committed in and around the Johannesburg area.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo says the police were acting on information and monitored a security vehicle when they discovered that the vehicle is contracted to work at OR Tambo International Airport.

“The security vehicle was stopped and it was discovered that one of the occupants was a security company manager who is wanted for a case of possession of unlicensed firearm and an armed robbery case in the Limpopo province. The security company manager, as well as a second occupant in the security vehicle, were immediately arrested.

“The team worked throughout the night and during early hours of this morning arrested and a further four suspects in the Hillbrow area. All six suspects are between 23 and 38 years of age,” Naidoo said.

He, however, said the seventh suspect managed to escape and that the police have launched a manhunt.

Several incriminating items, including the security vehicle, a sedan, passports, at least 15 cellular phones and several luggage bags have been recovered in Hillbrow. The team also recovered two pistols which will be sent for ballistic testing to establish which crimes, if any, they may have been used in, he added.

Earlier on the year OR Tambo was hit by R200 million heist in foreign currency. Police had since arrested four suspects in connection with the heist, one of them, a police officer.

Meanwhile, the police are also investigating the possibility that these may have been the same suspects that are responsible for the robbery of seven foreign visitors at Colette Drive this past Thursday night.

The Deputy National Commissioner responsible for Policing, Lieutenant General Fanie Masemola, complimented both the teams of O R Tambo International Airport as well as the Johannesburg East Cluster for a job well done.

“The sterling work by these teams has brought us a step closer to cracking these incidents of “airport-following” robberies and they must be commended,” said Lieutenant General Masemola.

-TNA Reporter