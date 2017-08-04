SKA makes science attractive

THE Square Kilometre Array (SKA) said it will do more to attract women to science and to make sure that more females attain bursaries.

This comes after the multimillion-rand project said it was investing on youth development in Carnarvon.

SKA project manager Rob Adams provided an update to the portfolio committee on science and technology on international efforts to build the world’s largest radio telescope on Wednesday.

The MeerKAT radio telescope in Carnarvon, Northern Cape is a precursor to the SKA telescope and will be integrated into the mid-frequency component of SKA phase one. About 100 organisations and companies from 20 countries are participating in the design and development of the SKA.

Spokesperson Lorenzo Raynard said they were working around the clock to ensure that more women were attracted to the project through skills development.

“Having 257 women out of 686 men is low and we have realised that our approach to just calling calls for proposals is not encouraging the increase of that number,” Raynard said.

Students from the Northern Cape and across the country have been urged to grab the opportunity provided to enhance their skills and knowledge.

The bursary funds comes at a time when Statistics South Africa has said that the province was lacking professionals and people from neighbouring provinces were coming in to take opportunities. The multibillion-rand project said this was one of the ways of alleviating poverty and the high rate of unemployment in and around the country with particular focus on Carnarvon in Northern Cape.

Raynard said a total of 7284 employment opportunities would be created through the construction of KAT-7, MeerKAT and other related projects.

He said they had heard the call by the national government to use local construction companies with key focus of creating jobs and boosting the economy of black people in the area.

“There has been more than R67m spent on local suppliers and with local contractors for the 2015-16 financial year. We heard this information as well by President Jacob Zuma during his State of the Nation Address,” he said.

Raynard said with this about 75% of the budget is allocated to improving the lives of ordinary people, especially young people through education.

“We have 72 further education and training college students being directly funded by the SKA and also have nine in universities and eight schools where structured human capital development programmes are conducted.”

Raynard said since the inception of the project, they had fought the myth that pupils in the area cannot do mathematics and physical sciences.

He said they were also working with the government to ensure the plights of communities are heard and essential services are delivered like health facilities in remote areas.

“The people need us to assist them in their plight, we do come on board were we can assist. It is our responsibility to bring about better lives to the people of the area,” he said.

Raynard said thus far, a total of R220m was being spent developing the Northern Cape, as most part of the province has being declared an astronomy area.

