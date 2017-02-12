Small publishers to gain state advertising

The Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) at the weekend announced the appointment of a community print advertising panel which will play a fundamental role in ensuring that small independent publishers benefit from government advertising.

The appointed media sales agencies include community newspaper initiatives such as Eastern Province Community Print Media, Milele Grassroots Media, Mpumalanga Community Newspaper Cooperatives Limited, Capro and Splendid marketing and communications.

GCIS said the government acknowledges the critical role played by the media, and in particular community media, in creating an informed citizenry. The panel is a major step forward in transforming and diversifying governments media communications mix.

“The establishment of the panel is just one of the initiatives to fast-track the transformation of the media landscape and ensures that government messages reach all communities. Through the panel, GCIS will communicate with millions of South Africans on a daily basis to complement its existing media platforms, which include publications, a news media bureau, radio and television broadcasts, and community engagement through its extensive izimbizo programme,” acting director-general of the GCIS Donald Liphoko said.

This panel complements the direct purchasing of advertising space on 89 community radio stations with a daily reach of 6.5 million listeners. To further enhance the support to small independent publishers, the department has also established a database of emerging publishers which are not represented by the community print agencies on the panel. GCIS will deal directly with these publishers to ensure that all publishers will benefit from government advertising.

Liphoko said since establishing a media buying competence in government, GCIS has placed advertising to the value of R158m in community media, providing an important revenue stream to the sector, making government by far its largest supporter and contributor. This initiative will see 168 publications and other emerging publishers across SA benefit from government advertising.

Over and above this, GCIS continues to uphold the government’s commitment to pay suppliers within 30 days of receipt of proofs and invoices in its endeavour to ensure the viability of the businesses within the sector. GCIS continues to engage with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that all community platforms within this sector are registered on the central supplier database.

“Community media have the ability to inform public discourse which is imperative in strengthening our democracy and addressing the triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality as identified in the National Development Plan,” Liphoko said.

-SELLO RABOTHATA