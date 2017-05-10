Smoking harmful in pregnancy

Women who smoke during pregnancy not only harm themselves but also the health of their unborn babies.

Premature birth, increased chance of miscarriage and low birth weight are among some of the health risks associated with smoking during pregnancy.

“There is no doubt that smoking during pregnancy can harm your unborn child. Tobacco use during pregnancy has been conclusively linked to increased chance of miscarriage, premature birth and low birth weight,” medical director of the South African Breastmilk Reserve Dr Mhleli Masango, said as the country marks Anti-Tobacco Campaign Month.

The World Health Organisation said smoking during pregnancy causes low birth weight, while in infants it causes sudden death.

Last year, a landmark study involving more than 6000 women and children, found that women who smoke during pregnancy may harm their babies by chemically altering the DNA of their unborn babies.

Masango said the only way to prevent harm is to quit smoking.

“Mothers who struggle to quit smoking should not stop breastfeeding. The benefits of breastfeeding outweigh any harm caused by smoking. Breastfeeding actually counteracts some of the effects of smoking but the best solution is still to quit completely,” Masango said.

The South African government has declared war on tobacco and the country is set to introduce measures such as plain packaging on tobacco products.

“While it’s not illegal to smoke while pregnant, we should expect the laws to continue to tighten. Smoking is increasingly seen as both antisocial and unacceptable. We recognise that quitting can be difficult, but during Anti-Tobacco Campaign Month we urge all parents to make a concerted effort to become smoke free,” he said.

*Martha Steward, a chef who lives in Johannesburg, said smoking during her two pregnancies was the worst mistake she ever made.

“Our job obviously comes with a lot of pressure, so you can imagine how many smoke breaks I take and for some reason I smoked through all of my two pregnancies until I made a decision to stop during my third. I was always coughing during my third and once I stopped, the coughing went away,” she said.

Meanwhile the Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA) has urged those who smoke “to quit the deadly habit”.

Acting CEO of the ICPA Jackie Maimin, recommends exercise, a new hobby, drinking something and reaching for a healthy snack, among things to do to distract yourself from the urge to smoke.

LERATO DIALE

leratod@thenewage.co.za

* Name changed to protect identity