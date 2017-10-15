Snuki Zikalala emerge as ANCVL president

THE newly elected top five national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC Veterans League (ANCVL) has emerged with Snuki Zikalala as president.

On the second and final day of the league’s inaugural conference underway in Boksburg, voting for the newly elected leadership concluded with the remaining NEC members still having to be elected. Commissions to finalise the remaining names among other key issues are still continuing.

While Bonisile Norushe has been elected as deputy president, Natso Khumalo has been retained as secretary. Evelyn Lubidla has been elected deputy secretary and Gabriel Moosa as treasurer.

Zikalala, a former head of SABC news left the public broadcaster in a cloud of controversy after having been suspended following allegations of misconduct.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe told delegates in his opening address at the start of the conference last week, that the ANCVL should position themselves as a force for cohesion and not division within the ANC.

This comes at a time when the ANC is gearing itslef for a crucial December elected conference that has pitted party factions supporting Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency against each other in a bitter leadership tussle to find President Jacob Zuma’s successor.

“The veterans league conference is not immune to factions. You can’t be immune. Once you are organised, you must mitigate against these factions,” Mantashe said.

Mantashe also urged the Veterans League to act as founts of wisdom from which the younger generation ANC rank and file could draw lessons from.

“Veterans league must guide every structure of the ANC when there are problems. Every revolution has its trials. We don’t jump off the revolutions when it is going through tough times and rejoin when times are good. Veterans must be here when there are problems,” he said.

