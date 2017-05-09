Soapie star kickstarts successful medical circumcision programme

Over 5000 South African men were medically circumcised ​over the two months and significantly exceeding targets.

Brothers for Life ambassador Kagiso Modupe is the reason why South African men have responded in their droves to the challenge earlier this year.

The 33​-year​-old popular soapie star was circumcised at the Katlehong North Municipal Clinic in March.

“I hope that by openly sharing my circumcision experience, I can help more men overcome their fears and preconceived ideas about medical circumcision. I have learned so much and I hope that I passed this knowledge on for men to make the right choice for themselves and their partners,” he said.

Medical Male Circumcision Manager for the consortium Khumbulani Moyo says the response has been good​.​

“Around 5000 men responded directly to our campaign which highlights the health benefits of medical male circumcision. This means the total number of MMCs done during this period is over 5000​,​” said Moyo

“We are encouraged by the number of men that came forward. This is two and a half times more men than we anticipated​,” he said

The initiative is being driven by the USAID-funded Voluntary MMC consortium comprising Right to Care, CHAPS and SACTWU.

Meanwhile​,​ men in other parts of Gauteng, North West, KZN and Mpumalanga were sending ‘please call me’s’ to 082 808 6152 to book for their circumcisions at one of the 150 participating clinics spread across these regions.

” Modupe showed that men are never too old to have the procedure. He brought issues that men have out into the open and talked about them. As well as age, these include pain, the six-week healing period, abstaining from sex or masturbation, and traditional circumcision vs medical circumcision that many men still battle with​,​” said Dr Moyo

Medical male circumcision is proven to reduce the risk for men and women of getting infected by HIV and other sexually transmitted infections and to reduce risk for cervical, anal and prostate cancer.

“I will continue to be involved in this campaign to encourage men to join me in a celebration of brotherhood and good health,” says Modupe.

TNA Reporter