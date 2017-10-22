Soccer boss tells paper ‘write what you like’ regarding rape allegations

The soccer boss accused of rape has allegedly told reporters to write ‘whatever’ they want on reports of allegations of rape leveled against him by former ANC MP and singer Jennifer Ferguson.

“Go on and write whatever you want. Times Media has been doing it all along but I will respond‚” he said to Times Media reporter.

The soccer boss had not responded to the rape accusations since the singer made her pronouncement last week.

Ferguson wrote on her Facebook and blog last week that she was raped by the sports administrator about 24 years ago. Without naming him on the Facebook post, she explained her ordeal and posted the picture of the soccer boss and subsequently named him on her blog.

Ferguson was motivated by the ongoing social media campaign #metoo that inspires women to disclose their experiences of sexual abuse.

She said in the post that the incident happened after a performance she had at an event organised by the sport body.

“I entered my bedroom, closed the door and began to change. A few minutes later the door opened, he entered and without a word grabbed me and forced me onto the bed from behind. He overpowered me and painfully raped me. It must have been over in about 20 seconds although it felt like a lifetime. He left immediately without saying a word,” she wrote

However, Ferguson has not laid charges against the sport administrator. She said another victim has come forward.

-TNA Reporter