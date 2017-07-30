Social media questions decision to continue match during stampede

The social media community has expressed shock on how the match continued during a stampede in which two people died at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

What was supposed to be a much-anticipated derby ended up with a tragic event as two supporters died during a stampede in a Black Label Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Nineteen were injured. The Black Label Cup was a sold out event at the venue with the biggest capacity on the continent.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba sent his condolences to families who suffered a loss of their relatives during the stampede.

“The city will be working with the SAPS to ensure that the cause of this tragedy is investigated,” said the Johannesburg mayor.

During the match ,Member of Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Public Safety‚ Councillor Michael Sun‚ confirmed the news on Twitter‚ revealing that all the gates were opened to ensure crowd control.

A similar occurrence happened in Ellis Park disaster on April 11 2001.

The tragedy saw 43 people die when too many fans tried to cram into the 60 000-seater Ellis Park stadium during a Soweto derby between Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

JMPD’s Chief Supt Wayne Minnaar said the incident is being investigated.

“What we can say that the traffic was carefully planned for this event, Soweto highway was blocked of careful control of the fans coming in at the stadium, however, there was a stampede or pushing at some of the entrances that have resulted in this sad situation,” said Minnaar.

Police spokesperson Lorraine Van Emmerik said police have opened an inquest document.

“Until the investigations are completed we cannot verify anything at this time as everything was in place, all measure were in place,” she said.

People on social media expressed their disturbance as the game continued.

Kaizer Chiefs have beaten Orlando Pirates 1-0.

TNA Reporter