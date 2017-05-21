Society ambushed by gender-based violence

The statistics are shocking. One in every four women is physically abused by her intimate partner.

Every six hours, a woman is killed by her current or former intimate partner. These are some of the horrifying figures that illustrate the extent of violence against women in South Africa. While intimate partner violence is triggered by many factors, alcohol abuse was often found to be a risk factor for a man to abuse his partner and for women to be victims of violence, according to the Medical Research Council.

South African society is under siege, women and children are being consumed by violence perpetrated by those who they love in some instances. Recent media and social media reports paint a bleak picture of the society that we have become. Men are meant to be protectors, but the crimes we have seen lately have shown it’s the total opposite.

Six men were arrested for hijacking and kidnapping two men and a 16-year-old girl and gang raping the teenager, Johannesburg metro police said on Saturday.

While the nation mourned the death of Karabo Mokoena, allegedly by her boyfriend who, friends say, regularly used to beat her, North West police a week ago announced the discovery of the charred body of a missing 15-year-old girl. The girl’s body was found last week Sunday in Jouberton after she had disappeared the previous day. Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the girl apparently left her home that Friday to visit a friend but then went missing.

• With gruesome crimes perpetrated against women across the country in the public spotlight, a 22-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly gang raped in Joburg’s inner city recently, while three Soweto women were murdered after apparently being raped. Three men were arrested at the weekend for the murders of three women whose bodies were discovered in and around Naledi, Soweto, last week.

• A gay woman in Naledi, Soweto, became yet another victim at the weekend of what is suspected to be a homophobic hate crime, following several such attacks in the country over the past few months.

• A Wits University student was allegedly abducted from the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein and later managed to escape in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, last week Monday.

Lehlohonolo Mlampo was walking along the bridge when three men in a Golf GTI pulled up in front of her and threw her into the car before driving off. This is according to her close friend, Melody Miya.

These are but a few incidents that send chills down one’s spine.

The death of Karabo Mokoena has sparked conversation and brought to light many other similar incidents. This calls for us more than ever to stand together as a nation to fight against all forms of gender-based violence. Such heinous acts continue to test us as nation and our ability to pull together, despite our differences.

It calls for each and every one in our spaces to band together and fight against the demons that seek to swallow our vulnerable daughters, sisters and mothers. These criminal acts affect the entire nation.

When a woman is killed, a mother loses a daughter, someone loses a sister, a friend, a partner, a colleague and so on etc. The Gauteng department of social development’s Victim Empowerment Programme contributes to the building of safe and peaceful communities, the strengthening of a human rights culture and providing more effective, multisectoral, coordinated responses to victims of crime and trauma, particularly women and children.

The department also focuses on interventions related to fighting human trafficking, as this practice seems to be growing, targeting particularly young women and girls. Over the past financial year, the department rendered victim-empowered services in shelters to 46 800 victims of crime and violence.

A total of 174 931 beneficiaries were reached through a programme of no violence against children and women, including 16 Days of Activism. One may argue that this is not enough but clearly the government cannot do it alone.

Civil organisation, law enforcement agencies, communities, faith-based organisations, schools and the criminal justice system need to band together to fight the scourge of violence against women and children.

Families, the basic unit of society, have an important role to play in raising responsible boys, boys who will respect women. It is important that in trying to address this, let us not neglect a boy child.

The insecurities shown by young men towards women are appalling. We need more organisations such as Brothers for Life and Khuluma Ndoda to mentor and groom young men into becoming better men in future, otherwise we will have a future society full of violent, insecure men.

Let’s assist them from being trash. Let us all band together for change and not wait for such acts to be committed against us to act. Enough is enough, kwanele, bantu. Social media campaigns and hashtags are important, but action is most needed.

Busi Kheswa

Busi Kheswa works at the Gauteng department of social development