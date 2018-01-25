SOEs – danger to SA’s economy

COSATU said yesterday the current state of state-owned entities (SOEs) was a real danger to South Africa’s economy. This came as the likes of the SABC, Eskom and South African Airways (SAA), among others, still dominate news headlines with regard to their operations or governance, which have prompted even more backlash.

“Right now, we have a government faced with a very difficult situation. It has a budget shortfall while preparing for a 2018 budget that is yet to be presented in Parliament. “And at the same time, government needs to take decisions to firstly calm down the lenders to assure the markets, that government can still pay or at least the SOEs are going to keep up with their debt payment,” Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said.

With the state of SOEs being as it is, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently leading a delegation, which includes Cabinet ministers, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland hoping to lure investors. Consequently, Cosatu had cried foul over the absence of labour representatives in the delegation. Pamla said a lot still needs to be done to fix SOEs.

“That is why Cosatu and other unions refused to allow workers’ retirement savings to be invested in SOEs until they are rehabilitated. And people who messed them up are held accountable – so far we do not think that has happened,” Pamla said. Last year, a story broke that the national treasury was pressurising the Public Investment Corporation to invest R100bn in order to bail-out several struggling SOEs.

However, this was later denied by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba but soon after national Treasury made an announcement that SAA was bailed out with the help of government’s contingency funds. Pamla said that while he welcomed the little accountability there was in SOEs, bared out it was not enough.

The Federation of Unions of South Africa had also been hyper-critical of SOEs as the maladministration associated with them were holding back the country. Recently, controversial former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni had caused a bit of a stir by serving as Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi’s part-time advisor. In an article in The New Age on Wednesday, Maswanganyi defended Myeni and believed she was being treated unfairly.

refilwem@thenewage.co.za

-REFILWE MAGASHULE