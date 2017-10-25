Solly Mapaila’s email allegedly hacked

South African Communist Party (SACP) first Deputy General Secretary Solly Mapaila’s email was allegedly hacked on Wednesday after EFF’s leader Julius Malema announced that he was hacked on Tuesday.

Mapaila made the announcement through SACP’s twitter.

The SACP attributed Mapaila’s attack to a “rogue unit” that is at work to tarnish his image.

According to the SACP, “the rogue units include convicted criminals, fake news [operators] to tarnish Solly Mapaila’s name and have attacked and hacked his email account.”

Solly Mapaila, SACP 1st Deputy General Secretary email account hacked, rendered unusable. Rogue units at work @news24 @IOL @TimesLIVE — SACP (@SACP1921) October 25, 2017

The rogue units include convicted criminals, fake news ops to tarnish Solly Mapaila's name and have attacked and hacked his email account — SACP (@SACP1921) October 25, 2017

This comes a day after Malema’s email was also allegedly hacked.

Malema said on twitter that he was being attacked by a “kleptocratic state” he alleged that his attacked was administered by the state.

Fellow South Africans, I’m under attack from kleptocratic state. I can’t even retrieve my emails because they are trying to hack my account pic.twitter.com/A7oh6bMWDv — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 24, 2017

-TNA Reporter