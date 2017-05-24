Solutions to tackle drought

With Cape Town experiencing the harsh impact of climate change – the worst drought in 100 years – the city is still committed to pursuing innovative financing solutions via Green Bonds.

The announcement was made this week when mayor, Patricia de Lille, attended the Green Bonds stakeholder dialogue session at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Cape Town offices.

The mayor outlined the most pressing issues of drought and at the same time stressed the importance of looking at alternate ways to deal with climate change.

“Cape Town is experiencing the harsh impacts of climate change, with our worst drought in 100 years,” De Lille said.

“We have seen reduced annual average rainfall for the past two winters and abnormal weather patterns are set to continue with insufficient rain predicted for the next three weeks.

“While we are asking residents and businesses to reduce their consumption, we have to find innovative ways of bringing alternative water resources into our system.”

De Lille said they were accelerating emergency water schemes which include drilling boreholes in the Table Mountain Group Aquifer and a small-scale desalination package plant, located along Cape Town’s north-western coastline.

In the event that there is another winter of below average rainfall, the city would be expanding and accelerating the emergency schemes even further.

“The capital costs of the emergency schemes are estimated at R315m over three financial years.

“In implementing these projects to address the drought and mitigate and adapt to climate change, we need to be innovative and diversify our financing mechanisms and these efforts will require partnerships with the private sector.”

De Lille said the city of Cape Town, as a member of the C40 Cities and the Global Covenant of Mayors, had committed to the Paris Agreement of COP21 and it was imperative that it acted on these commitments by implementing projects that would address climate change effectively.

“We have to walk the talk if we are to truly deliver tangible climate action projects that not only protect our most vulnerable residents, but also ensure the sustainability of our city and especially our economy.

“Last year, I penned a piece along with the former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, where we said more than two-thirds of total investment in infrastructure in the next 15 years would be made in cities.

“More people are living in cities than ever before and by 2050 around 70% of the global population will live in urban areas,” De Lille said.

She said in Africa alone, there would be nearly 800 million more people living in cities than today and said to provide for all these new urban dwellers, we needed more buildings, more bridges, more public transport and more energy.

Above all, we needed investors to come to the table, she said.

It is said that cities often struggled to raise the funds they need for urban mobility projects like rail or bus rapid transit.

Investing in more compact, connected, efficient cities with world-class public transport systems could spur economic growth, ensuring returns for cities and investors, while also having positive side effects for the well-being of residents and the climate. Sustainable cities also have healthier air, reduced the time wasted in traffic and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

“We need to spend a little now to save a lot in the future. Devising ways to scale financing for infrastructure in cities and to shift capital flows to make sure new projects are sustainable is the next great challenge.

“To do this, we need to empower cities financially and boost local resources for urban infrastructure,” De Lille said.

The first step for cities is to improve access to private finance by improving creditworthiness and the city had been a leader in managing public funds, having received four consecutive clean audits and was the only metro to have received a clean audit in the last financial year. It also have the highest possible credit rating for a South African municipality from Moody’s.

