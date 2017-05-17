Somizi Mhlongo and Tumi Morake to host #SAMA23

Choreographer and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo is set to return to the stage at the 23th annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

God Is God. Dreams come true everyday. So excited. So grateful. And congrats as well to my co host @tumi_morake @thesamas_ let's burn the floor A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on May 16, 2017 at 10:36pm PDT

This year, Mhlongo will be joined by the queen of South African comedy Tumi Morake.

The two local powerhouses will yield star wattage that will set the Sun City Superbowl alight as the music industry honours its finest talent.

We cannot wait for #SAMA23 live event to see @tumi_morake and @somizi REIGN on the stage!!! Your #SAMA23 HOSTS WITH THE MOST!!!💃🏼💃🏾🕺🏾🕺 pic.twitter.com/4U0WI0ldgw — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) May 17, 2017

”Our team is hard at work putting together a ceremony befitting the stature of the SAMA awards. We have every faith in Somizi and Tumi that they will add that extra zing to the proceedings and leave us entertained,”said RISA CEO, Nhlanhla Sibisi.

Three of the country’s music veterans, gospel great Rebecca Malope, jazz pianist Don Laka and the accomplished musician, Babsy Mlangeni, are this year’s recipients of the Samas lifetime achievement awards.

@TheSAMAs thanks for honouring the legends SAMA 23, Sun City 27 May 2017🎶 19h00📷. pic.twitter.com/XRiheZYKN9 — Bengs Nkosi (@bengsnkosi) May 16, 2017

The legendary Mlangeni, who is one of the leaders of South African soul music in the 1960-80s, said the honour served to show that his disability was no hindrance to his talent and success.

“I have proven that disabled people are also capable people,” Mlangeni said.

“This award honours the contribution I have made since 1963 when I began my music career. I have used my disability to inspire other disabled musicians, among them Steve Kekana.

“What excites me is the fact that I am being honoured while I am still alive. Many musicians do not get such a chance, so this is a great feeling for me.”

The SAMA 23 event will take place on the 27 May in Sun City and will be broadcast live on SABC1 at 8pm.

-TNA Reporter