Son beats father in Du Preez Currie Cup showdown

Son Robert beat father Robert in a Du Preez family showdown Saturday as Western Province upset Sharks 31-20 in the final league round of the South African Currie Cup.

Province fly-half Robert du Preez scored two tries and kicked four conversions and a penalty for a 21-point tally as his team clinched second place and a home semi-final.

Sharks coach and former Springboks scrum-half Robert du Preez saw his team lose after 10 consecutive victories enabled them to top the table, 10 points above Province.

Robert senior has two other Currie Cup-playing sons, Sharks loose forwards Daniel and Jean-Luc.Daniel was part of the team beaten by Province at windswept Kings Park stadium while Jean-Luc, named among the substitutes, had to withdraw because of an injury.

“My father must take me out for a meal tonight,” chuckled Robert du Preez after receiving the man of the match award.

“We had to defeat Sharks in order to secure a home semi-final. Our faithful supporters in Cape Town deserve that much.”The top-of-the-table clash was a tale of two halves with Sharks dominant for most of the opening 40 minutes and turning 13-3 ahead.

Province virtually owned the ball in the second half, however, and apart from the Du Preez brace, scrum-half Dewaldt Duvenage and lock JD Schickerling scored tries.The 10-point half-time deficit turned into a 31-13 lead before former Province winger Kobus van Wyk crossed the tryline for Sharks in the final minute.

Sharks host Blue Bulls and record 33-time Currie Cup champions Province have home advantage over Golden Lions next weekend in the semi-finals.Lions scored five tries and had four disallowed as they outplayed title-holders Free State Cheetahs in the second half to triumph 44-17 at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg.

The result allowed Lions to climb two places to third in the final standings while Bulls, who beat Pumas 52-32 in Pretoria Friday, finished one point above Cheetahs.An intercept try by Makazole Mapimpi after 35 minutes which fly-half Ernst Stapelberg converted reduced Lions’ lead to 13-10 at half-time.

But the home side controlled the second half with forwards Cyle Brink, Kwagga Smith and Robert Kruger and back Courtnall Skosan scoring tries.

Lions fly-half Jaco van der Walt succeeded with all seven shots at goal to garner 17 points, placing him joint second in the scorers’ chart, 19 points behind George Whitehead of Griquas.

