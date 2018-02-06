SONA2018 postponed

In an unprecedented development in democratic South Africa, the State of the Nation Address (Sona) was on Tuesday postponed by National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete.

According to Mbete, parliamentary officers learned that President Jacob Zuma was already in the process of writing to Parliament to request the postponement of Sona, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday.

“A new date for the State of the Nation 2018 will be communicated soon,” she told reporters on the steps of the National Assembly.

“We are in continuing discussions with the president of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, as he is the leader of government business in Parliament. We are also in contact with all political parties.”

ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu, who was also present during the media briefing, said that the ruling party’s caucus welcomed the postponement of Sona.

However, Mthembu refused to be drawn to comment on whether this new development meant that the president would be asked to step down.

A meeting of the ANC’s top decision-making body between conferences, the National Executive Committee, is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ruling party said it would on Wednesday, among others, discuss “…management of the transition between the 5th and 6th administration of government and pending actions in Parliament.”

