South Africa 220-9 against England in 4th Test

South Africa were 220 for nine in reply to England’s first innings 362, a deficit of 142 runs, at the close of second day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Morne Morkel was 18 not out after Kagiso Rabada (23) was out to what became the last ball of the day when he was brilliantly caught by a diving Ben Stokes in the gully off Stuart Broad.

James Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, took four for 33 in 15 overs bowling from the newly-named James Anderson End at his Lancashire home ground.

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow made a dashing 99 before he was last man out in England’s innings after falling just short of what would have been his fourth Test century.

England lead this four-match series 2-1.

-AFP