Kagiso Rabada took three wickets in two overs as the Proteas sent Sri Lanka crashing to a 282-run defeat on the fourth day of the second Test at Newlands on Thursday.

Fast bowler Rabada finished with six for 55 as Sri Lanka crumbled to 224 all out, giving South Africa a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Brief score:

South Africa 392 and 224. Sri Lanka 110 and 224.

Series: South Africa take winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Remaining match:

January 12-16, Johannesburg

-AFP