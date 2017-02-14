South Africa ODI moved after Napier washout

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday shifted next month’s fourth one-dayer between the Black Caps and South Africa to Hamilton due to inadequate drainage at the original venue in Napier.

An ODI between Australia and New Zealand at McLean Park was abandoned because of a sodden outfield this month and NZC said the risk of another washout was too great.”Any period of significant or extended rain in the lead-up would likely result in the same outcome,” NZC chief operating officer Andrew Crummy said.

As a result the fourth ODI between New Zealand and the Proteas on Wednesday, March 1, would now be played at Hamilton’s Seddon Park.The washout against Australia was the third time in four years that inclement weather forced a one-day international to be cancelled at McLean Park without a ball being bowled.

NZC said urgent remedial work was needed to prepare the ground for ODIs involving England and Pakistan next season.

The Proteas arrived in New Zealand this week and play a one-off Twenty20 international against the Black Caps on Friday, followed by five ODIs and three Tests .

