South Africa v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Scores at lunch South Africa’s second innings on the fourth day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at St George’s Park on Thursday.

South Africa, first innings, 286

Sri Lanka, first innings, 205

South Africa, second innings

(overnight 351-5)

S. Cook c Chandimal b Chameera 117

D. Elgar c Mathews b Lakmal 52

H. Amla lbw b Pradeep 48

J. Duminy c Mathews b De Silva 25

F. du Plessis not out 67

T. Bavuma c Mendis b De Silva 8

Q. de Kock lbw b Herath 69

Extras (b5, lb2, nb10, w3) 20

Total (6 wkts dec, 90.5 overs) 406

Fall of wickets: 1-116 (Elgar), 2-221 (Amla), 3-244 (Cook), 4-267 (Duminy), 5-277 (Bavuma), 6-406 (De Kock)

Bowling: Lakmal 18-2-64-1, Pradeep 14-0-65-1 (4nb, 1w), Mathews 4-0-10-0, Chameera 15-0-85-1 (2nb, 2w), Herath 24.5-1-84-1, De Silva 15-0-91-2

Sri Lanka, second innings

D. Karunaratne not out 10

K. Silva not out 14

Extras (lb1, w2) 3

Total (0 wkts, 14 overs) 27

Bowling: Philander 5-3-4-0, Abbott 5-1-5-0 (1w), Rabada 4-0-17-0 (1w)

Match situation: Sri Lanka need 461 runs to win with ten wickets remaining in the second innings.

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

–AFP