South Africa v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Scores at lunch on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

South Africa, first innings

(overnight 267-6):

S. Cook c Chandimal b Lakmal 59

D. Elgar c Chandimal b Lakmal 45

H. Amla c Chandimal b Lakmal 20

J. Duminy lbw b Herath 63

F. du Plessis c Karunaratne b Lakmal 37

T. Bavuma lbw b Herath 3

Q. de Kock b Pradeep 37

V. Philander c Chameera b Pradeep 13

K. Maharaj c Chandimal b Lakmal 0

K. Abbott run out (Perera) 0

K. Rabada not out 0

Extras (lb3, nb5, w1) 9

Total (98.5 overs) 286

Fall of wickets: 1-104 (Cook), 2-105 (Elgar), 3-178 (Amla), 4-213 (Duminy), 5-225 (Bavuma), 6-253 (Du Plessis), 7-276 (Philander), 8-276 (Maharaj), 9-281 (Abbott)

Bowling: Lakmal 27-9-63-5, Pradeep 21.5-5-66-2 (2nb), Mathews 13-5-26-0 (1w), Chameera 14-1-68-0 (3nb), Herath 20-4-48-2, De Silva 3-0-12-0

Sri Lanka, first innings:

D. Karunaratne b Abbott 5

K. Silva not out 12

K. Perera c De Kock b Philander 7

K. Mendis c De Kock b Abbott 0

A. Mathews not out 5

Extras (lb2, nb1, w5) 8

Total (3 wkts, 13 overs) 37

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Karunaratne), 2-19 (Perera), 3-22 (Mendis)

Bowling: Philander 5-3-9-1 (1nb), Abbott 6-0-13-2, Rabada 2-0-13-0 (1w)

To bat: D. Chandimal, D. de Silva, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, N. Pradeep, D. Chameera

Match situation: Sri Lanka trail by 249 runs with seven wickets remaining in the first innings

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

