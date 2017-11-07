‘South Africa’s employment woes set to continue’

The South African labor force absorption still remains low at 43.3%, with young black people being most affected by unemployment; this is according to the IRR report.

The report blames the country’s changing structure of labor market and the situation unlikely to see any reduction in its high levels of unemployment.

“The report shows that South Africa has shifted from having an economy based on mining and manufacturing to one based on skills and services. In 1990, mining and manufacturing accounted for 12.9% and 28.7% of formal employment respectively.

“In 2017, mining accounts for 4.9% and manufacturing 12.3%, while jobs in the more skilled sectors of finance (22.6%), trade (21.8%) and community, social and government services (26.9%) account for the bulk of South Africa’s formal employment,” IRR said in a statement.

An IRR analyst Gabriela Mackay says the findings are worrying, adding that it meant there was no longer a large low and semi-skilled sector capable of absorbing the bulk of the labor force.

“This is particularly worrying as the change in structure means that there is no longer a large low and semi-skilled sector capable of absorbing the bulk of the labor force lacking the skills and education to find jobs in the skilled sector.

“Today, education is the key factor; the absorption rate is highest for those with a tertiary education, at 75.6%, while for those with matric it is 50.3%,” Mackay added.

In the quarterly labor force survey released by stats SA, it showed that employment declined in three of the four sectors, which are formal sector decreased by 144 000, Agriculture decreased by 40 000 jobs and private households shed 8 000 jobs.

Compared to the same quarter last year, employment increased by 554 000 or 3,6 percent while unemployment grew by 543 000 or 9,6 percent. This led to an increase in the unemployment rate by 1, 1 percentage point to 27,7% in Q2: 2017.

Between Q2:2016 and Q2:2017 the inactive population declined by 471 000 (or 3,1 percent) as more people joined the labor force.

