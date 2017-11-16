Spar reports increased year turnover of 5.3%

DISTRIBUTOR Spar reported increased turnover for the year to September of 5.3% to R95.4bn (2016: R90.6bn), gross profit jumped to R9.6bn (R8.4bn), trading profit decreased to R2.58bn (R2.59bn), profit for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders rose to R1.82bn (2016: R1.81bn) and headline earnings per share lowered 6.6% to 952.5 cents per share (1 020c per share).

A gross final cash dividend of 435c a share was declared from income reserves. Spar operatessix distribution centres and one Build It distribution centre which supply independently owned Spar, Tops, Build It and Pharmacy at Spar stores in southern Africa.

Spar said that in southern Africa, despite continued political and economic uncertainties, it will go ahead with “ongoing, significant investments in the group’s distribution network, competitive pricing and ensuring a comprehensive product range”. In Ireland, the BWG group’s growth outlook remains cautious as economic uncertainty in the region continues, Spar said.

“The results achieved in this period are early signs that the turnaround strategy being implemented in Switzerland hasstarted delivering benefits. The management team will continue to focus on retail performance to deliver Spar’s expected returns. With its geographically diversified businesses comprising well-established retail brandsin its chosen markets, Spar’s board and management are confident that the group is well placed to continue creating value for shareholders,” the company said.

