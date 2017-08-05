Special funeral for Irene Mutsila

President Jacob Zuma has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral for struggle activist and former Member of Parliament, Irene Mutsila, who passed away on 29 July 2017.

Irene Mutsila passed away after a short illness at Netcare Pholoso Hospital in Polokwane.

President Zuma said Mutsila will be remembered for her immense contribution during the liberation struggle and in the development of a democratic South Africa.

She served as a Member of Parliament in various parliamentary portfolio committees and as an Executive Mayor of Vhembe District in the Limpopo province.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Mutsila family, relatives and her political home, the African National Congress. May her soul rest in peace,” a statement from the Presidency read.

The President has ordered that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the Limpopo province on Saturday, 5 August 2017 , the day of the funeral.

TNA Reporter