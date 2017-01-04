Special needs pupils in top 20

Three visually impaired matriculants were among the best performers of the Limpopo class of 2016.

Zacharia Nyathi, Hlulani Malungani and Euphodia Mudau were all pupils at Revoni School for the Blind in Elim, outside Louis Trichardt last year.

Nyathi, who is near-sighted, said it was a great honour to be among the 20 top pupils, out of the more than 800000 pupils who sat for their National Senior Certificate examinations last year.

“My journey was great academically. I saw my grades improving as I went higher with grades. My one challenge was that when I had to study, because the paper is white, my eyes would get sore. I needed to study but I could not read my books because my eyes would not allow me,” Nyathi said.

He said while the department had made some effort to address the challenges faced by pupils with special needs, the delivery was somewhat slow.

Nyathi plans to study law this year as it would allow him to pursue different fields at the same time. He also wants to own an architecture firm in the near future.

Malungani, 19, said growing up in his community had not been easy for him, as his peers and classmates often made fun of his condition. He described being among the top performers for 2016 as the “greatest moment” of his life.

“I know I have been one of the people who presented a speech at the children’s parliament and that was a great moment in my life, but this one is the greatest moment I have ever had in my life,” Malungani said.

“I only had one thing in my mind (last year), to study as if the following day I am about to write an exam. I have also had a lot of assistance from other pupils and support from the school. I am glad that our teachers’ hard work has paid off.”

He said one of the biggest challenges he faced this year was his health. He suffered from muscle pains, which made it hard for him to study in Winter.

Malungani is set to study psychology at the University of Venda.

Revoni School for the Blind principal Connie Mabaso said she was humbled by the successes of the trio and the other six who sat for the 2016 Grade 12 examinations.

Limpopo accounted for 12 of the 21 pupils top performing pupils for 2016.

MONTSHO MATLALA AND LILLIAN SELAPISA

