Species ‘is quite young’

Early human civilisation may have shared existence with the Homo naledi species some 300000 years ago.

Almost a year and half after the discovery of Homo naledi fossils was announced, researchers have revealed more details.

The species was yesterday revealed to be “startlingly” young.

“Homo naledi was alive sometime between 335000 and 236000 years ago. This places this population of primitive small-brained hominis at a time and place that is likely alongside Homo sapiens,” paleoanthropologist Prof Lee Berger said.

“This is the first time that it has been demonstrated that another species of homonin survived alongside the first humans in Africa,” Berger said.

The discovery of these fossils would have an impact on the interpretation of archaeological collections and understanding which species made them.

“We can no longer assume that we know which species made which tools, or even assume that it was modern humans that were the innovators of some of these critical technological and behavioural breakthroughs in the archaeological record of Africa,” he said.

“If there is one other species out there that shared the world with modern humans in Africa, it is very likely there are others. We just need to find them.”

The new research was done by a team of researchers led by Berger from the University of the Witwatersrand, James Cook University, Australia, the University of Wisconsin in the US, and more than 30 additional international institutions.

Prof Paul Dirks of James Cook University said the dating of Homo naledi had been “extremely challenging”.

“Eventually, six independent dating methods allowed us to constrain the age of this population of Homo naledi to a period known as the late Middle Pleistocene,” Dirks said.

A second chamber at the Rising Star cave system, Lesedi, containing more remains of Homo naledi was also discovered. So far, more than 130 hominin specimens from the Lesedi chamber have been discovered. The bones belong to at least three individuals.

“Among them are the skeletal remains of two adults and at least one child. The child is represented by bones of the head and body and would likely have been under five years of age. Of the two adults, one is represented by only a jaw and leg elements, but the other is represented by a partial skeleton, including a mostly complete skull.

“We finally get a look at the face of Homo naledi,” Peter Schmid of Wits and the University of Zurich, who spent hundreds of hours painstakingly reconstructing fragile bones to complete the reconstruction, said. The skeleton was nicknamed Neo.

“The skeleton of Neo is one the most complete ever discovered, and technically even more complete than the famous Lucy fossil, given the preservation of the skull and mandible,” Berger said.

