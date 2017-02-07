Speculation on next Bucs coach cast aside ahead of Dikwena clash

SPECULATION linking Benni McCarthy with a potential coaching job at Orlando Pirates has been the most interesting piece of news of the recently concluded January transfer window. The former Pirates striker, who recently received his Uefa A coaching licence, could not deny interest in the job, even though he admitted he might not be ready for such a huge task.

That wasn’t long after Giovanni Solinas was linked with the job, shortly after he quit Free State Stars and later Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic. Yet as the Buccaneers resume their league campaign with a visit to Platinum Stars tonight, interim coach Augusto Palacios remains in charge.

The club said it may not be until the end of the season that a successor to Muhsin Ertugral is appointed. Palacios will assume his place in the dugout when the Sea Robbers face Dikwena at Royal Bafokeng Stadium, in one of the four PSL matches taking place tonight. Apart from confirming the January signings of Marc van Heerden, Dove Wome, James Okwuosa and Thembinkosi Lorch, very little has been heard from Pirates in terms of preparations for the resumption of the season.

But skipper Happy Jele said the team was preparing well as they look to turn their season around. Tenth with 18 points in the PSL standings, the Buccaneers are on the wrong side of the table. But also in unfamiliar territory are Dikwena, who are 13th with 14 points.

“They have added the new faces of Willem Mwedihanga, Gerald Phiri, Abia Nale and Enocent Mkhabela in an effort to stem the downward slide. Coach Cavin Johnson confirmed he will give his new recruits a run tonight.

“For sure you will see them. I always believe that you bring a new signing for his potential and if he is able to show his potential immediately, you give him an opportunity,” Johnson said.

“We really want them to be a part of this team. Hopefully they have pushed hard enough to be a part of the team. They looked like they have gelled with the team. They look like they are willing to fight and hopefully they are bringing something else to the party. Hopefully we start off well against Pirates.

“The team is looking good and sharp. I have all the confidence that we will do well if we start well. My players know they have to start from the beginning and not from the second game. They have to start tonight to make sure we move from the bottom position.”

kgomotsos@thenewage.co.za

-Kgomotso Sethusha