‘Speed up youth development’

THE ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in the province has urged the government to speed up programmes to address the rate of unemployment.

As part of its recommendations the league has called on the provincial government to allocate 30% of all procurement to the youth in business.

The league’s comments comes after Statistics South Africa released a report on unemployment last week.

Provincial secretary Neo Maneng said it was high time the ANC-led government took stock of the escalating unemployment in the province with the key intention of bringing about lasting solutions.

“The ANCYL urges the ANC-led government to urgently give attention to the exacerbating state of affairs in the province. The government progressively initiated a youth summit which took concrete resolutions relating to reduction of unemployment in the province,” Maneng said.

He said they were still of the view that a lot needed to be done and all stakeholders had to play their role in ensuring that there was a reduction of unemployment.

“All mining companies, municipalities and all provincial departments must enter into memorandums of understanding with all TVET colleges in the province detailing that all these colleges will supply qualified students and these employers will immediately absorb those that have completed their studies.”

Maneng said the ANCYL also called for the scrapping of the required bachelors degree for internships.

The ANCYL wants college students to also be offered the opportunity to enter workplaces to gain experience and not be disadvantaged by the requirements.

“Both the government and private sector, particularly mining houses, must expand their access to information strategy in order to reach out to youth in rural communities and share opportunities.”

He said the ANCYL were also calling for a review of the mandate of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

“We strongly argue that at some point all information on opportunities such as learnerships, bursaries and small, medium micro enterprises grants allocation should be exclusively centralised to NYDA. “We are also of the view also that this institution should embark on a marketing and outreach programme.”

Meanwhile, finance, economic development and tourism MEC Mac Jack led a high delegation of officials on a fact finding mission in the Eastern Cape.

He said part of the visit was to learn the practices that the provincial government of the Eastern Cape were using especially in their economic zone which has created employment for more than 1000 young people.

Jack said there was a lot to take away from the Coega Development Cooperation looking into the special investment cooperation in Upington.

“We are engaging a lot of stakeholders here and part of the engagements was that Eastern Cape has a fully operational port with investors who have been here for over twenty years creating employment for young people,” Jack said.

“We looking at getting advice from this province on how they did it and also transfer some of the investors to our province.”

TIISETSO MANOKO

tiisetsom@thenewage.co.za