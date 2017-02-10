Spotlight on rural healthcare

Child mortality rate and access to primary healthcare in rural areas remain a concern

THE provincial government wants to prioritise primary healthcare in rural areas, with a special focus on farm dwellers and their access to healthcare facilities. Although infant mortality has decreased generally t in the country, health MEC Butana Komphela said it remained a concern in the province’s rural areas where medical facilities were not easily accessible.

Komphela said many women continued to consult doctors for the first time late in their pregnancies, placing their unborn babies at risk. The latest report by the South African Institute of Race Relations on child mortality shows there has been a marked decrease in South Africa in the deaths of children under the age of five.

This is indicative of improved child healthcare in the country. It found the under-five mortality rate had declined from 77.2 deaths per 1 000 live births in 2002 to 45.1 deaths per 1000 live births deaths in 2015. The deaths of infants under a year old declined from 51.2 deaths per 1 000 live births in 2002 to 34.4 deaths per 1 000 live births in 2015.

In the past three years, the province’s annual report shows a steady decline in the infant mortality rate from 18.3 per 1000 in 2013-14 to 16.7 per 1000 in 2015-16. “Ongoing attention is needed to improve community involvement, which is essential to ensure children receive continuous care even outside the healthcare facilities.

“Active participation of other relevant government departments and partners in the reduction of child mortality should be prioritised,” provincial health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said. He said the national health department sets the target that each province must meet to reduce infant mortality.

There are a number of child survival strategies that have been developed by the World Health Organisation which are being implemented by many countries, including South Africa, with the aim of reducing infant mortality.

Mvambi said these strategies include the expanded programme on immunisation, integrated management of childhood illnesses, prevention of mother to child transmission, kangaroo mother care and infant and young child feeding.

“The Free State department of health implements all the strategies mentioned above and their impact is measured through the infant mortality rate. “However, a high infant mortality rate does not mean the strategies are not effective as there are other factors that affect implementation.

“For example, access to healthcare which can be a result of failure to seek healthcare on time,” he said. The strategies implemented to reduce the mortality rate for children under one-year are:

• Community mobilisation via mass media for the maximum utilisation of all primary healthcare services for children.

• The Free State department of health has intensified outreach services to hard to reach areas. This has been done through Back to Care campaigns where the full complement of primary healthcare services are provided.

• Primary healthcare ward-based outreach teams support provision of some child healthcare in the households. This assists in early identification of childhood illnesses and referral to the healthcare facilities for further management.

• Participation of the province in all national campaigns, like the measles and polio campaigns to improve the immunity of children against vaccinepreventable diseases.

• Intensifying child survival strategies by training healthcare providers and ensuring that all hospitals implement them.

• Provision of therapeutic nutrition supplements to malnourished children in healthcare facilities.

-KAMOGELO SEEKOEI

kamogelos@thenewage.co.za