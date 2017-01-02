St Albans lifts lock down

Families of inmates at St Albans Prison in Port Elizabeth are now being allowed to visit their loved ones as the lock down is being lifted to a certain extent.

The lock down at the prison has been partially lifted after three prisoners were killed and 20 injured during violent skirmishes on December 26 last year.

Provincial commissioner Nkosinathi Breakfast yesterday said that while inmates were being allowed to interact with their relatives, security remained tight.

“We have partially lifted the lock down allowing offenders to make calls to their families. We won’t allow any issues of ill discipline. The security remains tight but we are allowing families of those inside to visit them.

“We have seen more and more families coming to visit their loved ones. Families need to understand that they play a role in ensuring stability in our facilities,” he said.

The fighting began when 33 prisoners attacked prison guards in the dining hall. The fight claimed the lives of three inmates. One person died in a prison clinic, while two died while being transferred to Livingstone Hospital.

Four prisoners remain in hospital. Of the prison officials 13 also sustained injuries during the fight.

Breakfast said that the prisoners were also taking their food after reports of a hunger strike emerged at the weekend.

He denied that inmates had embarked on a hunger strike. “There has not been a hunger strike in our facility. The only issue that has been happening is that inmates were not taking food from the prison. They have only been taking food which is in their cells and buying from our shops,” he said.

Breakfast said that only two prisoners were still not taking food from the prison.

“Prisoners have to declare in writing that they will be taking part in a hunger strike before doing so. We don’t think this was a hunger strike,” he said.

He said that the department of correctional services was hoping to complete the investigation launched into the violence within a month.

Overcrowding and gangsterism in the country’s prisons have been identified as one of the serious problems facing the country. Breakfast has also conceded that the department was battling to deal with overcrowding. “Overcrowding is beyond our control, we can’t refuse prisoners when they are sent to our facilities. Another problem is that when prisoners qualify for parole, their families say they are not ready for them.

“Shortage of staff is another factor,” Breakfast said. The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union has expressed concern about staff shortages in facilities.

ZODIDI MHLANA

zodidim@thenewage.co.za