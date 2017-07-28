St John’s College confirms resignation of racist teacher

The St John’s College teacher found guilty of making racist comments has parted way with the school.

The school’s executive headmaster Paul Edey and the chair of the council and Visitor of St John’s College the Reverend Jon Patricious made the announcement in a joint statement released on Friday.

“At a meeting between the school’s leadership and the teacher, it was made clear that the situation was untenable and that the relationship had broken down irretrievably. I was mutually agreed that the College and the teacher part ways,” Edey said.

Earlier today Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the school should dismiss the teacher. He said there was no room for racism at any school.

“The decision made by an independent tribunal drew outrage, confusion, and appeals for the school to reconsider the sanction from our students, parents, staff and alumni. We realised that our commitment to abide by the finding of the independent senior counsel failed to acknowledge that this was not just an internal school issue, it is an issue of the broader community,” the statement read.

