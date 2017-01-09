Stakeholders fight sugar tax implementation

The debate around the sugar tax continues as stakeholders fight against the implementation of a tax on sugar sweetened beverages. The Beverages Association of South Africa (BevSA) has disputed claims that suggest that sugar intake should be limited.

The organisation said these claims were made by Dr Sundeep Ruder “highlights the contribution of sugar sweetened beverages (SSBs) to people’s daily sugar intake and contends that the fructose found in most sugar sweetened beverages is often made from high fructose corn syrup”. “It should be noted that sugar sweetened beverages in South Africa overwhelmingly contain sucrose derived from sugar cane and the use of high fructose corn syrup is insignificant.

” Scholars and academics from leading universities around the world have also fuelled the call for the implementation of a tax on sugary drinks in South Africa. Signatories to an open letter in support of the sugar tax stated that the science on the role of SSBs is clear – excess sugar consumption is a major cause of obesity and its related diseases. However, BevSA said there is no scientific consensus that sugar is any worse for consumers than any other source of calories.

The organisation said that it supported the idea that the intake of sugar should moderated and that education about good eating habits is vital. “There are numerous programmes already under way to reduce daily energy intakes from SSBs, including various healthy food initiatives formed with the Department of Health to help South Africans make healthy lifestyle choices, as well as reformulation and resizing of products and portion sizes.”

Industry studies from Dr James Rippe, an American cardiologist and professor of biomedical sciences at the University of Central Florida cites evidence that sugars are not the main contributor to obesity-related illnesses. This evidence from recent randomised controlled trials, as the highest level of scientific standard, related to sugar consumption and its health effects does not support a unique link between added sugars and various adverse health effects when consumed at normal levels in a daily diet.

Dr Rippe shows that it is safe to state that literature provides little support for a unique relationship between consumption of added sugars, risk factors for heart disease, diabetes or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease at normally consumed amounts in the human diet. Furthermore, he believes data related to added sugar intake as a potential significant contributor to weight gain and obesity must be treated with great caution. A recent report Overcoming Obesity by the McKinsey Global Institute identified portion control and reformulation as the two impactful interventions to reduce obesity.

“A balanced diet is the key to dealing with obesity.” BevSA believes that all beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, can be part of a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

-Thelma Ngoma|thelman@thenewage.co.za